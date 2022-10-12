Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

Polar bear Nora at the Tallin Zoo.
Polar bear Nora at the Tallin Zoo. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Nora, a nine-year-old polar bear brought to Austria from Estonia in 2017 has died at the Vienna Zoo.

Nora was diagnosed with an acute intestinal infection that necessitated surgery last week, the Facebook page of the Vienna Zoo reported.

The bear was cared for by veterinarians and keepers, but despite their efforts, the animal's condition did not improve. With no chance of recovery, the specialists had to decide to put Nora to sleep.

Nora also gave birth in Vienna in 2019 to a bear cub named Finja, who is now an adult and was separated from her mother a few months ago. Ranzo, Finja's father, is from Finland, and both polar bears are in good health and can be seen in Vienna.

Nora was born on November 24, 2013 at the Tallinn Zoo to Friida and Nord.

 The Tallinn Zoo has written a farewell letter for Nora.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

