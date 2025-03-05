X!

Tallinn Zoo to welcome 2 new polar bears as Friida departs for Denmark

Frida the polar bear.
Source: Inari Leiman
At the end of March, Tallinn Zoo is set to welcome two young polar bear sisters from Rostock in Germany. Skadi and Kaja will move into the enclosure that is soon to be vacated by Tallinn Zoo's long-term resident polar bear Friida, who after 23 years in Estonia is heading to the Scandinavian Wildlife Park in Denmark.

The transfer of the polar bears from one zoo to another is being carried out on the recommendation of the European Endangered Species Programs (EEP). The aim of the programs is to conserve endangered species, with the polar bear population managed in coordination between different zoos across Europe.

Friida has lived at Tallinn Zoo all her life. She was born, grew up, found mates and had cubs in the Estonian capital.

"Although we are sad to see Friida leave, I'm sure she will love her new home," said Kaupo Heinma, director of Tallinn Zoo.

"For animals at the zoo, a change of environment can be positively enriching, so it's not a bad thing at all if the animals move homes from time to time," Heinma added.

Skadi and Kaja were born at Rostock Zoo on November 14, 2021 and up to now have been living with their mother Sizzel. In the wild, polar bears usually leave their mothers and begin living independent lives at around the age of two or three. So it's now the perfect time for the twins to move to a new home.

"It's always hard to say goodbye to animals that have become so dear to you," said Rostock Zoo director Antje Angeli.

"But we know Tallinn will provide the best conditions for them and, as ambassadors of their species, they can continue to raise awareness of the need to protect polar bears there," Angeli said.

At the end of last year, Tallinn Zoo saw the arrival of two more polar bear sisters – Inuk and Imaq, who came from from Denmark. Meanwhile, 17-year-old male polar bear Rasputin said his goodbyes to Estonia and began a new life at Aalborg Zoo.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

