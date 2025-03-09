Elistvere Animal Park has a bear again

The RMK Elistvere Animal Park once again has its own bear as of this week. The adorable bear cub arrived in Tartu County from Põlva County and is currently affectionately called Mõmmik.

The young female bear has been living in the Elistvere Animal Park enclosure for nearly a week and has no trouble with socializing.

"She's very curious and definitely seeks contact with people — everyone who comes near or stops to look, she tries to connect with and play a little. Of course, we're delighted because we've been waiting for such an active and positive character for quite some time," said Andri Plato, head of state forests manager RMK's Tartu-Jõgeva visitor area.

Mõmmik's predecessor was Karoliina, a bear who lived in the animal park until the age of 26 but passed away last September.

Visitors were surprised to see the park's new resident.

"We actually had no idea that a new inhabitant was here, so it was a complete surprise for us, but she's very brave," said Maie.

"I remember Karoliina — she used to walk along the edge of the enclosure, and she wasn't afraid of people either," said Anne.

"She's really cute and adorable," remarked Rasmus.

"I like her a lot," added Karlos.

The young bear, around six months old, arrived in Elistvere from Põlva County.

"The bear cub started appearing near farmhouses, which frightened people, so the Environmental Board was informed, and it was decided that the best place for her future would be here, in Elistvere Animal Park. At first, there was hope that she would go into hibernation and forget her association with humans, but unfortunately, that didn't happen. By spring, it became clear that this couldn't continue — she was actively seeking human contact, and it had become a problem," Plato explained.

For now, the bear is affectionately called Mõmmi or Mõmmik in the park, but just like her predecessor, the public will have the chance to suggest an official name through a naming contest.



