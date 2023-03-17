Two long-time denizens of Tallinn Zoo pass away

Tallinn Zoo said it is mourning the passing of two legendary members of its collection. Striped hyena Kati and crocodile Lonni, Delfi reports .

Striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena) Kati died on Friday, March 10. She was diagnosed with tumors in her throat and uterus months ago. Kati was born in Tallinn Zoo on July 10, 2005 and lived for 17 years and eight months, becoming the oldest striped hyena who has ever inhabited Tallinn Zoo.

Tallinn Zoo striped hyena Kati. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo

Saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) Lonni passed away on Monday, March 13 as a result of acute peritonitis and ovarian inflammation after residing at Tallinn Zoo since 1972. The contents of her stomach produced Estonian kroon coins worn away by the animal's gastric acid the sharp edges of which could have caused the inflammation.

Throwing coins in animal enclosures is very dangerous for the inhabitants. That metal objects (coins, smartphone batteries etc.) are increasingly found in the stomachs of reptiles also made the agenda of last year's EAZA annual conference. An elderly alligator who was the star of Riga Zoo also recently died, probably of health problems caused by coins in its stomach.

