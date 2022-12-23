New snow leopard arrives at Tallinn Zoo

A new resident arrived at Tallinn Zoo last week — an 18-month-old female snow leopard called Makalu.

Makalu arrived in Estonia from Bioparc de Doué-la-Fontaine in France last Saturday.

After initially hiding in her new surroundings, she enjoyed last week's snowstorm, the zoo said.

The new arrival is named after the world's fifth-highest mountain which is located in the Himalayas between Nepal and Tibet. It is notoriously hard to summit.

The name Makalu derives from Sanskrit and refers to the Hindu god Shiva.

The young snow leopard is distantly related to another leopard called Shiva who lived in Tallinn Zoo between 1985 and 2000.

Estonia's former snow leopard Otto III has been relocated to Ireland at Dublin Zoo.

--

