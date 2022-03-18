Zoo, botanical gardens latest to offer Ukrainian refugees free admission

Polar bear at Tallinn Zoo.
Polar bear at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Beginning Friday, Tallinn Botanical Gardens and the Tallinn Zoo will offer free admission to refugees from Ukraine, joining a growing list of museums, facilities and activities offering free recreational and leisure opportunities to refugees in the Estonian capital.

"Tallinn's municipal institutions are pushing together with their partners and volunteers to ensure that war refugees arriving in Estonia and Tallinn are offered temporary housing and other essential services as quickly as possible," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said according to a city press release.

"At the same time, we know that among these refugees are a lot of children and adults that need things to do every day, but don't yet have many options for doing so," Svet continued. "This is why we on the city's part are trying to offer enjoyable activities that would also introduce Tallinn as a welcoming city worth exploring. I hope they also find their way to Tallinn Zoo or the botanical garden, where they can learn a lot of new things while also enjoying healing movement in the outdoors."

Also confirmed to be offering free admission to war refugees are Tallinn City Museum and all of its branches, the Estonian Maritime Museum, the Estonian Health Museum, the Estonian Museum of Natural History, the Energy Discovery Center, Kumu Art Museum and the PROTO Invention Center.

Likewise free of charge are all youth centers, outdoor sports sports facilities, parks and trails in Tallinn, as well as all services of Tallinn Central Library together with all of its branches.

Refugees from Ukraine are guaranteed free admission at participating facilities and to participating events with either a special public transport pass issued to refugees together with a photo ID, a Ukrainian passport or other proof of Ukrainian citizenship, or a temporary permanent residence card issued by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Click here for more info and a full list of opportunities in Estonian, Russian, Ukrainian and English.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

