Expert: Nothing remarkable about a bear swimming to Hiiumaa

News
The bear spotted on the western island of Hiiumaa.
The bear spotted on the western island of Hiiumaa. Source: ERR
News

A recent appearance of a bear on the island of Hiiumaa is not a unique occurrence despite the swim needed to get there, one expert says.

Former Tallinn Zoo director and zoologist Mati Kaal said this was among: "The most common of ecological process."

"Young male bears who don't have their own territory, older cubs ahead of them everywhere, are often looking for new territory," Kaal told Vikerraadio Saturday morning.

Eurasian brown bears (Ursus arctos arcto) are good swimmers, he added, capable of covering 30-40km in a stretch, and may negotiate their way between the mainland and the western archipelago in this way.

The appearance of the bear earlier in the week (pictured) suggested the animal had reached Hiiumaa either from the mainland or from the adjacent island of Saaremaa.

Kaal said he has encountered brown bears in the woods in the past, adding that it is not a scary experience, but rather more of an uplifting one.

Indeed, a hare is much fiercer, he added, though exceptions here include the rather obvious necessity to avoid getting between a mother bear and her cubs.

Also, avoiding sudden movements is recommended – freezing still is preferable to fleeing.

Estonia's brown bear population has been estimated at in excess of 1,000, with recent interactions with humans in more densely populated areas include a case where a mother and her cub made their way into the Rocca al Mare district of Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:57

Electricity in Estonia to cost €282 per MWh on average Sunday

15:49

Riigikogu building to mark 100th anniversary

15:16

National Audit Office: State agencies in efficient in budgeting work

14:36

Gallery: ERSO play Steve Reich at Tallinn nightclub show

14:22

Expert: Nothing remarkable about a bear swimming to Hiiumaa

14:01

Ratas: Russian tourist visa ban, MEP's questions on restriction, both valid Updated

13:32

Pärnu mayor denies attempting to oust Center Party from coalition

13:02

Gravel road overhaul will cut speed limit to 70 km/h in some cases

12:30

Tallinn council chair: Disputes on city's budgetary strategy ongoing

11:43

British Embassy opens condolences book after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Watch again

Most Read articles

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

09.09

MEP Yana Toom tells Brussels Estonia is violating Schengen border rules Updated

09.09

Eesti Gaas stops offering fixed-rate natural gas plans

08.09

Estonian leaders express condolences after death of UK's Queen Elizabeth II

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

09.09

Helme: It is possible to sell electricity at €30 per MWh to most consumers

09.09

Full line-up for WTA 250 Tallinn Open announced

14:01

Ratas: Russian tourist visa ban, MEP's questions on restriction, both valid Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: