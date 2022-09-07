Bear spotted on Hiiumaa island

Suspicions a bear has found its way to Hiiumaa were confirmed on Monday when the ursine was spotted on the western tip of the island.

The Hiiumaa Hunters' Association initially assumed the bear swam to Hiiumaa from the island of Vormsi, but it could have also made its way from Saaremaa.

Traces of the animal were first found by the Emmaste Hunting Association on August 8. A photo trap was then set up, which captured the image of the bear earlier this week.

Bears, which are often seen on the Estonian mainland, have been previously sited on Hiiumaa in 1986 and 2003.

It is assumed the bear came to the island by itself.

