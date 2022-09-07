Bear spotted on Hiiumaa island

News
The bear spotted on the western island of Hiiumaa.
The bear spotted on the western island of Hiiumaa. Source: ERR
News

Suspicions a bear has found its way to Hiiumaa were confirmed on Monday when the ursine was spotted on the western tip of the island.

The Hiiumaa Hunters' Association initially assumed the bear swam to Hiiumaa from the island of Vormsi, but it could have also made its way from Saaremaa.

Traces of the animal were first found by the Emmaste Hunting Association on August 8. A photo trap was then set up, which captured the image of the bear earlier this week.

Bears, which are often seen on the Estonian mainland, have been previously sited on Hiiumaa in 1986 and 2003.

It is assumed the bear came to the island by itself.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:52

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting Russian tourists

14:34

Officials: Estonia's Moscow embassy well prepared if threats arise

14:17

Daily: Ex-MEP now teaching history at a Tallinn school

14:04

Global Estonian Report: September 7-14

13:50

Erki Tammiksaar: Green transition more important in words than action

13:37

Minister promises to avoid strike when fighting for teachers' pay rise

13:13

Justice chancellor lukewarm to minister's constitutional monitoring idea

12:45

Estonian leaders congratulate new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

12:21

Food industry calls for state energy costs support as inflationary curb

12:17

Bear spotted on Hiiumaa island

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

06.09

Estonia buys 10 more electric trains

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

06.09

Maris Lauri: Russia is also at war with Estonia

06.09

Utilitas to replace natural gas with diesel for Tallinn district heating

05.09

Switching to European track gauge would cost €8.7 billion

06.09

Experts: Energy crisis to continue at least another four years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: