On Thursday night (September 14), a mother bear with a rare number of cubs was filmed by a forest camera in Alutagus, Ida-Viru County.

The ursine family is a rarity as it is highly unusual for brown bears to have more than two cubs at a time.

The camera was installed by NaTourEst tourist company in eastern Estonia.

You can watch the video below.

