FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has named another suspect in the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ideologist Aleksandr Dugin. The FSB claims that the new suspect, like the first suspect, Natalia Vovk, traveled through Estonia.

"Dugina's assassination in Moscow was planned in collaboration with Vovk by another member of the Ukrainian diversionary terrorist cell, Bogdan Petrovich Tsyganenko (b. 1978), a Ukrainian national who arrived in Russia on July 30 via Estonia and left the day before Dugina was killed," the FSB press service reported on Monday.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian Marxist ideologue Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car bomb explosion near Moscow, which may have been intended for her father.

The FSB previously reported that Natalia Vovk, a 43-year-old Ukrainian citizen, was behind the attack and fled to Estonia with her daughter via the Pskov region after the explosion.

The Russian security service said that Tsyganenko provided Vovk with fake car registration numbers and documentation bearing the identity of Yulia Zaiko, a Kazakh national.

Tsyganenko also worked with Vovk in a rented garage in Moscow to build a bomb that exploded in the car carrying Dugina.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has dismissed the FSB's claims that the alleged assassin had arrived in Estonia as Russian propaganda and provocation.

A number of Estonian analysts have also pointed out inconsistencies in the FSB's story, saying that if everything happened as the Russian intelligence agency alleges, it reveals a significant failure on the side of the FSB.

