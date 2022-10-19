Rocca al Mare developer plans residential blocks up to 14-floors high

Economy
Artist's realization of planned Rocca al Mare development.
Open gallery
7 photos
Economy

Developer Citycon says it hopes to transform the Rocca al Mare shopping mall in Tallinn into both a high-rise residential area and a commercial center. The shopping mall itself will remain, while the development will mirror similar properties the company has developed in Finland.

Kristjan Maaroos, manager of Citycon's centers in Estonia, told ERR that to improve the availability and accessibility of the services of the Rocca al Mare shopping mall and to develop the area, to the west of Tallinn city center, the company has submitted a detailed plan to authorities in the capital which would transform the property into a combined living and business environment.

Maaroos said: "In the future, in addition to the shopping center, our property would also house office buildings, apartment blocks, various service centers and a more pedestrian-friendly urban space than up to now. The main building would be taller and more diverse, and parking would be organized in under-floor parking garages."

The detailed plan Citycon wishes to draw up would provide for buildings up to 14 floors in height, along with a five-floor addition to the existing mall (see gallery).

The basis of this detailed plan is to create complete living environments which are both sustainable and create economic and added social value, he added.

Citycon says it hopes for fruitful cooperation with Tallinn City Government in regard to the development. "The best examples of the realization of this vision are the Iso Omena and Lippulaiva centers in Finland, also owned by Citycon, which are way markers for the future of shopping centers across Europe. Both centers are also great examples of cooperation between a private developer and local government, as the centers host a number of services provided by the public and private sectors – for instance a library , a municipal service center, a kindergarten, a health center and a sports club."

"Our goal is to bring this best practice to Estonia, if possible, and to consolidate public services at the renewed Rocca al Mare center," Maaroos added. 

In order for the cooperation to progress smoothly, the developer has offered the city of Tallinn the opportunity to also install a bus terminal within the center (see gallery). This, it is argued, would reduce congestion in the district, while public transport users would also benefit from a weatherproof bus terminal at the heart of the Rocca al Mare mall, along with access to supporting services.

Citycon says it hopes that, according to the City of Tallinn planning process goals, it will be viable to establish a detailed plan in less than three years. Since the volume of the project is large, the development takes place in stages.

"The construction duration can be planned for a period of around five years, but if the market supports it, hopefully the completion time will turn out to be shorter," Maaroos said.

The Roca al Mare plans involve the current addresses: Mõisa tänav 1, Mõisa tänav 3, Paldiski maantee 102, Paldiski maantee 102b, Paldiski maantee 102c.

The development is close to the seashore, to the Open Air Museum, Tallinn Zoo, the Saku Suurhall and other amenities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

LATEST NEWS

19:04

Reinsalu: Russia declaring martial law in occupied Ukraine 'unacceptable'

17:32

Interview with a barista: Jozo

17:15

Reducing CO2 emissions from land: Restoring wetlands or drainage systems?

16:59

Eesti Gaas may be able to lower prices from December

16:32

Global Estonian Report: October 20-27

16:13

New call for bids on RB Ülemiste terminal tenders aims to reduce costs

16:00

Gallery: Reconstruction work completed on Port of Tallinn's Terminal D

15:15

Rocca al Mare developer plans residential blocks up to 14-floors high

14:53

42 MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

14:35

Official: Highway funding in Estonia requires political decision

14:24

Läänemets: I would wait for the prosecution's take on the criminal report

14:03

Eero Epner: Sweep the square!

13:46

Eesti Energia hope to have new leader confirmed by end of year

13:40

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

13:20

Estonian Tennis player Maileen Nuudi out of Glasgow ITF tournament

13:01

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Guadalajara doubles

13:01

Madise: Property owners should not pay for state compensation disputes

12:42

Estonian women's fencers triumph in Croatia

12:23

Expert: Second pillar scheme reason for continued low pensions in Estonia

11:59

'Superministry' energy use down by a quarter in September

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: