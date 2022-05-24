ETV broadcast helps raise nearly €160,000 for Ukraine

News
Filming of Hirvo Surva's
Filming of Hirvo Surva's "Estonia Sings for Ukraine" projec at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn on Sunday. May 22, 2022. Source: Patrik Tamm/ERR
News

A benefit concert for Ukraine which took pace on Sunday has raised nearly €160,000.

Thousands of singers from across the country congregated at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) in Tallinn, where they performed a new choral arrangement of the traditional Ukrainian folk song "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" ("Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow").

The performance was in turn aired by ETV Monday night, while donations could be made both during that broadcast and during a documentary charting the plight of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The total sum raised came to €159,080 as of

Prominent Estonian conductor Hirvo Surva led the performance, with over 100 choirs and individual singers coming from all parts of Estonia – including Hiiumaa, Tartu and Ida-Viru County – as well as performers from abroad, including from Britain and America, and from Poland, Finland and Sweden.

MTÜ Slava Ukraini ("Glory to Ukraine"), an NGO was the beneficiary of the donations and will be distributing the funds, while callers from within Estonia who still wish to donate can do so by calling the following numbers:

9002406 — 10€
9002407 — 25€
9002408 — 50€

Watch the video of Sunday's performance of "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" with English subtitles below.

Click here for credits, including a full list of participating choirs.

The Song Festival Grounds hosts the quinquennial national Song Festival (Laulupidu), a potent celebration of Estonia's own independence from the Russian yoke.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

24.05

Estonian minister: Russia should be barred from WHO decision-making process

24.05

ETV broadcast helps raise nearly €160,000 for Ukraine

24.05

Minister of Defense visits SIIL 2022 exercise in southern Estonia

24.05

Elering ready to start LNG floating terminal connection work

24.05

Expert: Forest-felling decision goes against the coalition's own agreement

24.05

Allies practice simultaneous MLRS fire at SIIL exercise

24.05

Prime Minister: Government cannot afford to pay energy support to everyone

24.05

Estonia ending temporary border controls on Latvian border Wednesday

24.05

Estonian youth info portal Teeviit now available in English, Ukrainian

24.05

Ministry refuses to make exception for Russia, Belarus bitumen imports

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

23.05

Photos: 16-foot Zelenskyy sand sculpture built in Estonian town of Tõrva

24.05

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir Updated

23.05

Cancel culture, fighting Soviet monuments and Russian schools in Estonia

23.05

Estonia's first Michelin restaurants to be unveiled Wednesday

23.05

Commission recommends Estonia expand unemployment benefits and renew fleet

24.05

Prime Minister: Government cannot afford to pay energy support to everyone

24.05

Estonia ending temporary border controls on Latvian border Wednesday

21.05

Skier Kelly Sildaru first Estonian to be immortalized as a Barbie doll

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: