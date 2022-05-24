ETV broadcast helps raise nearly €160,000 for Ukraine

A benefit concert for Ukraine which took pace on Sunday has raised nearly €160,000.

Thousands of singers from across the country congregated at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) in Tallinn, where they performed a new choral arrangement of the traditional Ukrainian folk song "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" ("Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow").

The performance was in turn aired by ETV Monday night, while donations could be made both during that broadcast and during a documentary charting the plight of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The total sum raised came to €159,080 as of

Prominent Estonian conductor Hirvo Surva led the performance, with over 100 choirs and individual singers coming from all parts of Estonia – including Hiiumaa, Tartu and Ida-Viru County – as well as performers from abroad, including from Britain and America, and from Poland, Finland and Sweden.

MTÜ Slava Ukraini ("Glory to Ukraine"), an NGO was the beneficiary of the donations and will be distributing the funds, while callers from within Estonia who still wish to donate can do so by calling the following numbers:

9002406 — 10€

9002407 — 25€

9002408 — 50€

Watch the video of Sunday's performance of "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" with English subtitles below.

Click here for credits, including a full list of participating choirs.

The Song Festival Grounds hosts the quinquennial national Song Festival (Laulupidu), a potent celebration of Estonia's own independence from the Russian yoke.

