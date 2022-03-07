Estonian postal service: Package deliveries to Russia disrupted

A post office on Pärnu Highway in Tallinn.
A post office on Pärnu Highway in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The delivery of packages from Estonia to Russia is currently disrupted due to the lack of air services, Estonian universal mail postal service provider Eesti Post (Omniva) announced on Monday. Omniva suspended the servicing of Western Union payments between Estonia, Russia and Belarus last week.

"Due to the lack of air services, it is temporarily not possible to send packages to Russia," Omniva said in a press release on Monday. "Airspace restrictions are also affecting mail delivery to  Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. We will notify you when the situation changes."

Omniva is also joining in the international sanctions imposed in connection with Russia's military attack on Ukraine and terminating the delivery of as well as the acceptance of subscriptions to periodicals from Russia.

The national postal service provider already did not deliver Belarusian publications within Estonia.

Western Union transactions suspended

Last week, Omniva announced that it would be suspending its servicing of Western Union transactions with Russia and Belarus beginning March 3.

"Several international sanctions have been imposed on Russia in connection with Russia's military attack on Ukraine," Omniva board chairman Mart Mägi said. "Omniva is joining the sanctions and suspending Western Union transactions with Russia and Belarus."

Omniva is Western Union's agent in Estonia, providing cash transfer services to and from Western Union service providers as well as to clients' bank accounts.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

