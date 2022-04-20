Estonia sent Ukraine aid worth 0.8 percent of GDP in first month of war

Estonia's support for Ukraine totaled 0.8 percent of its GDP during the first month of the war, the highest of any country, data from a study by a German think tank shows.

Data collected between April 24 and March 27 by Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows, when comparing aid sent to Ukraine in relation to GDP, Estonia comes out on top, followed by Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and Sweden.

Estonia's GDP was $30.65 billion in 2020 according to the World Bank.

Christoph Trebesch, research director at the Kiel Institute and lead author of its Tracker, told Euronews: "Geographic proximity to Ukraine seems to play a major role in the engagement of Eastern European countries."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) commented on the study but added: "We must all do more. While Ukraine has not won, we haven't done enough. Our deeds speak louder than words."

Estonia's humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine so far amounts to 0.8% of our GDP.



But we must all do more. Until Ukraine has not won, we haven't done enough.



Our deeds speak louder than words. #ArmUkraineNow



▶️https://t.co/V7sQ2trw3B pic.twitter.com/LF5sueHZqV — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 19, 2022

The Ukraine Support Tracker also looked at the total value of aid given, which puts the top five as U.S., Poland, UK, Germany and France.

"It is remarkable that the US alone is giving significantly more than the entire EU, in whose immediate neighborhood the war is raging," Trebesch said.

Euronews wrote the tracker has limitations, for example, not all countries release transparent data and support for refugees is not included.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!