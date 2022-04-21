Ukrainian MPs in Estonia: Russian actions in Ukraine genocide

The Riigikogu will discuss declaring Russia's actions in Ukraine genocide at its sitting on Thursday. Ukrainian MP Olena Šuliak said it would be a precedent.

The Riigikogu is set to deliberate over whether to declare Russian actions in Ukraine genocide on Thursday. Ukrainian MP Olena Šuliak, on a visit to Estonia, told ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that it would constitute a world first.

The meeting with Verkhovna Rada members took place at the refugee center in Tallinn and saw the MPs ask psychologists and medics seeing to refugees to report any victims of war crimes. The delegates said it is important to document the violence visited upon Ukrainians and forward the information to Ukrainian law enforcement.

"Estonia was the first country in the world to recognize the Holodomor as a crime and it could become the first to recognize Russia's genocide against Ukraine by calling it what it is. It matters a great deal to us, as what Putin is doing is not just war, it is the destruction of the Ukrainian nation," Šuliak said.

"The war might not end just like that. It could spread to Europe and affect the entire world order. It is important for Estonia to set an example for the world and the EU with its position on the destruction of the Ukrainian people by the Russian Federation," she added.

