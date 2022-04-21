Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

The parliament of Latvia on Thursday unanimously adopted a statement on Russian aggression and war crimes in Ukraine, acknowledging that Russia is currently committing genocide against the Ukrainian people.

The Saeima also calls on European Union member states to suspend Russian oil and gas imports immediately.

In the statement, MPs refer to extensive evidence of mass brutal crimes committed by the Russian army: killings, torture, sexual abuse and desecration of Ukrainian civilians, including women and children in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol and elsewhere.

Latvia, as a member of the United Nations, the Council of Europe, the EU and NATO, which defend democratic values, cannot accept the action of the Russian Federation in carrying out the mass destruction of Ukrainian people, the statement reads.

In its statement, the Saeima supports the initiatives of democratic states to consolidate efforts by collecting and investigating evidence of war crimes carried out throughout Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The Saeima also honors the courage and heroism of Ukraine's defenders and residents and pays respect to all victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine, public broadcaster LSM reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!