Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide — Estonian PM

Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Riigikogu.

"Russian leaders have clearly demonstrated their will to destroy the Ukrainian state and people in both words and deeds. Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide," she said in a statement.

"Our message is clear: the perpetrators and planners of genocide and crimes against humanity will be brought to justice."

Estonia will support the Ukrainian prosecutor and the International Criminal Court in its investigations, the prime minister said: "We will also send our experts to support the investigation and gather evidence."

Kallas said Estonia will push for more and stronger EU sanctions and has suggested EU leaders gather to discuss the issue as soon as possible. This includes blocking Russian oil and gas exports.

"In order to stop the Kremlin's war machine, the cessation of energy revenues is of key importance, as it is the largest source of revenue for the Putin regime," she said.

Kallas reiterated: "We must help Ukraine win this war and defeat the attack. Until the war in Ukraine is not over, the free world has not done enough to help Ukraine."

At the sitting after the broadcast, 84 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of a statement declaring the actions of the Russian army, military and political leadership against Ukraine an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"Accordingly, the Riigikogu calls on national parliaments and international organizations to recognize the crimes committed by the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian people as an act of genocide, to support the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators and to establish an international court in cooperation with the states," the statement said.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russian troops of committing genocide in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to the Riigikogu on April 13, 2022. Source: Erik Peinar / Riigikogu

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' full statement is published below:

Today, in the Chamber of Riigikogu, I listened to the video address of the President of Ukraine Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The fortitude and courage with which President Zelenskyy is leading his country and his people in these inhumane circumstances is remarkable.

This is a situation that no one can really fully understand unless they have personally experienced it. I admire his direct and open communication today, but also his approach in addressing national parliamentarians across the world. This is an important effort and will help to ensure that Ukraine's messages and knowledge of Russia's war crimes reach all the people of the free world.

Russian leaders have clearly demonstrated their will to destroy the Ukrainian state and people in both words and deeds. Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide. At the same time, we have not yet seen the full extent of the crimes committed by the Kremlin.

Russia is preparing for a major attack on the eastern part of Ukraine. The human suffering of Mariupol has not yet reached us in photos or videos.

Our message is clear: the perpetrators and planners of genocide and crimes against humanity will be brought to justice. Estonia and the European Union support the Prosecutor of Ukraine and the International Criminal Court in investigating these crimes. We also send our experts to support the investigation and gather evidence. At the initiative of the Estonian Public Prosecutor's Office, Estonia will also gather evidence.

President Zelenskyy thanked Estonia for being one of their most principled friends. It is remarkable that President Karis is in Kyiv today with the Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish Presidents to express additional support for Ukraine.

We must help Ukraine win this war and defeat the attack. Until the war in Ukraine is not over, the free world has not done enough to help Ukraine. Our focus must remain on providing military assistance and maximum political and economic isolation of the Kremlin.

In order to stop the Kremlin's war machine, the cessation of energy revenues is of key importance, as it is the largest source of revenue for the Putin regime.

Our aim is for the European Union to introduce a new package of sanctions at the earliest opportunity, mainly focussing on the energy sources.

To this end, I have also proposed that EU leaders gather as soon as possible to take these decisions.

