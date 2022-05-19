Estonia's ambassador to the US: Biden rating on Ukraine war improving

The American public's opinion of President Joe Biden's efforts to aid Ukraine following its invasion by Russia has improved over time, Estonia's ambassador to Washington, Kristjan Prikk, says.

Russia's evident brutality in its conduct of the war has tapped in to a disgust for injustice and a rooting for the underdog that permeates in western society's like the U.S., the ambassador to ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" Wednesday

"Biden's rating on of how he has managed to resolve the Ukrainian war and crisis has shown a tendency for improvement in recent months, against the background of generally historically low approval numbers for Biden and his administration. Individual presidents, including the previous one, have tended to see similar ratings at this stage in their presidency."

"The American public have tended to appreciate the support given to Ukraine, the work being done with that country. the opposition to Russia, and the building of an international coalition," Prikk went on.

At civic activism level, this has also been demonstrated by, for instance, buildings adjacent to the Russian embassy displaying Ukrainian colors or the Ukrainian flag, the ambassador added.

Biden's Democratic Party are also showing unity with the Republican Party on the crisis, he added.

"The support is extremely unified, especially in the light of political divisions of recent years; the differences between the parties on this issue are very small," he confirmed.

The Biden administration has shown support for the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO – the formal application process was announced this week for both countries.

While the U.S. is less dependent than the EU on Russian oil and gas – in fact it imports none of the latter – the country barred Russian oil imports shortly after the invasion, unlike the EU.

Biden's predecessor as POTUS, Donald Trump, has claimed that Hunter Biden, the current president's son, engaged in questionable business activities in relation to consultancy work done for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, primarily while Biden senior was Vice-President (2008-2016),

These allegations were heightened when a laptop containing emails and other materials relating to Hunter Biden's business activities with Burisma came into the possession of the New York Post in the weeks before the November 2020 election.

While still president Trump was impeached, and, in February 2020, later acquitted, over a phone call with Ukraine's president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump reportedly withheld a White House meeting and military assistance towards the ongoing war in the east of Ukraine, unless Zelenskyy launched an investigation into Hunter Biden's activities in that country.

--

