Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

News
Andreas Kaju
Andreas Kaju Source: ERR
News

Former President Donald Trump, who saw Republican candidates he backed often losing even in scenarios where the Republican Party's rating was higher than that of the Democrats, could be considered the biggest loser in the United States midterms Tuesday, political commentator Andreas Kaju says.

Appearing on ERR webcast "Otse uudistemajast" Wednesday, Kaju said: "The assessment of the vast majority of Republican analysts was that Trump was the biggest loser in this election."

Several Trump-backed candidates who managed to defeat their rivals in the Republican Party's own internal elections and who might have been more suitable candidates for mainstream voters, also lost in the election. 

"This time, Trump's favor went to candidates who were not so attractive to the entire electorate to take out all the favor that the Republicans had," Kaju said.

However, being backed by Trump was not necessarily the kiss of death in every case, but rather their poor quality overall, Kaju noted.

This weaker-than-expected midterms result from the Republicans comes at a time when more and more people are starting from the position of supporting the one party in all elections held simultaneously, as with the mid-terms, where elections for members of congress, the state governor and the senate run concurrently.

Formerly, people often voted for one political party in one election, versus another, or an independent candidate, in another poll, whereas nowadays the proportion of those who follow this practice has declined significantly.

Midterms failed to provide clarity on next presidential elections

As to what impact the midterms could have on the next presidential election in 2024, Kaju stated that it would be easier to forecast if the results of the midterms had been very clear one way or the other. "However, today's result, where despite the obvious weakness of the president and his administration, the Republicans were unable to realize their potential, leaves this question open," he said.

He added that if the Democrats had lost more ground, it might have given Trump a chance to run for president again.  At the same time, a major loss would have crystallized an understanding in the Democratic Party that the current president, Joe Biden, must be removed and a new candidate would need to be found to run at the next election. However, the result of the midterms remained unclear, which does not give either party a clear indication of how either should proceed.

Commenting on the election campaign as a whole, Kaju noted that although the most pressing issue for most Americans was the worsening state of the economy, the Democrats did not focus their advertising campaign on dealing with that question, but instead used up to 85 percent to 90 percent of their TV advertising money (about US$500 million), on the issue of abortion instead, which for Americans is currently the third most important question following the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:28

Järvi: EKRE making the government would resurrect the marriage referendum

14:02

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

12:46

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

12:39

Supreme Court upholds Auvere oil shale plant building permit appeal

12:17

Conference this Thursday, Friday to focus on segregation, integration

12:17

Former Danske CEO cleared in Tallinn branch money laundering civil suit

12:12

Indrek Kiisler: Will the spending never end?

11:59

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

11:49

Individual fuel consumption continues decline in October

11:38

President at UN COP27: Cross-border cooperation needed on water shortages

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

08.11

UK to send helicopters, fighter jets to Estonia next year

08.11

Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

08.11

Two-lane highway work in Estonia may not be finished until 2050

08.11

Prime minister: My being nominated next NATO chief 'extremely unlikely'

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

08.11

Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: