Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

News
Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

The results of Tuesday midterm elections in the U.S. where the Republicans failed to take a major victory contrary to forecasts constitutes a favorable outcome for Estonia, former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said.

"U.S. midterm elections have usually seen the opposition enjoy considerable success. Only the 2002 midterms, following the September 11 attacks on the twin towers, did not turn out that way," Ilves told ERR on Wednesday.

"A major so-called red wave or Republican victory was forecast and feared this time, but it did not happen. The Republicans took the House with a very narrow margin, while the Senate results are not in yet," Ilves remarked. "What this means for U.S. politics is that isolationist forces, the radical right in the GOP did not achieve their anticipated victory," he added.

The former president said that the Republicans' more modest than expected victory spells success for the Democratic Party and forces that want the U.S. to play a bigger role in Europe.

"We could say that the Democrats came out on top, even though they did not [formally] win, that Putin lost and Ukraine gained because many Republicans' remarks on stopping or dialing back support for Ukraine will probably not manifest now," Ilves said.

"We could also say that Biden and his foreign policy won. To sum it all up – if Putin loses, Ukraine gains, which is a good outcome for Estonia's foreign policy."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:28

Järvi: EKRE making the government would resurrect the marriage referendum

14:02

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

12:46

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

12:39

Supreme Court upholds Auvere oil shale plant building permit appeal

12:17

Conference this Thursday, Friday to focus on segregation, integration

12:17

Former Danske CEO cleared in Tallinn branch money laundering civil suit

12:12

Indrek Kiisler: Will the spending never end?

11:59

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

11:49

Individual fuel consumption continues decline in October

11:38

President at UN COP27: Cross-border cooperation needed on water shortages

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

08.11

UK to send helicopters, fighter jets to Estonia next year

08.11

Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

08.11

Two-lane highway work in Estonia may not be finished until 2050

08.11

Prime minister: My being nominated next NATO chief 'extremely unlikely'

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

08.11

Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: