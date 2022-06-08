Party ratings: Center Party support up slightly on past week

Support for the Center Party has risen slightly in the past week, according to one market research firm.

The party saw a one-percentage-point rise in support over the past week, according to pollsters Norstat in their latest, weekly survey conducted on behalf of conservative think-tank the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut). Center remains in third place overall, according to Norstat, behind the prime minister's party, Reform, and the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Neither Reform nor EKRE have seen a significant change in support rating in the past week, according to Norstat.

By party, Reform picked up 34.2 percent of support, a figure unchanged on last week. EKRE polled at 19.8 percent (compared with 19.4 percent a week ago), and Center at 17.3 percent – as noted one percentage point higher than last week.

The top three were followed by the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (12.3 percent), and two opposition parties, Isamaa (6.9 percent) and SDE (6.8 percent), meaning Isamaa has now overtaken SDE, just, after seeing a rise in support in recent weeks.

Center was in office with the Reform Party until last Friday and is now in effect in opposition.

Norstat aggregates its results over a four-week period, with the latest survey reflecting the time-frame from May 10 to June 6, while 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled.

The next scheduled elections are to the Riigikogu, in March 2023, in which only citizens may vote.

The graph below shows the parties' relative ratings according to Norstat, going back to early 2019. Key: Reform = yellow, Center = dark green, EKRE = black, Isamaa = royal blue, SDE = red, Eesti 200 = light blue, Greens = light green.

