Gallery: Isamaa meets with Center, EKRE to find potential common ground

Isamaa politicians met with leaders of the Center Party and of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Wednesday, with the aim of looking at potential coalition negotiations options.

The meeting took place at the Riigikogu and featured Priit Sibul, Isamaa's Riigikogu whip, Urmas Reinsalu, an MP and former foreign minister, and Riina Sikkut, formerly population affairs minister, from the Isamaa side.

Center was represented by party leader and Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas, Riigikogu chief whip Jaanus Karilaid and former public administration minister Jaak Aab.

EKRE's delegation consisted of MP and former interior minister Mart Helme, former environment minister Rene Kokk and the party's leader, Martin Helme.

Isamaa has said that it will decide no later than Saturday whether to commence coalition negotiations with Center and EKRE, or to do so with Reform and the Social Democrats (SDE), following the dismissal from office of the Center Party component of the government, by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Isamaa had met with Reform and SDE earlier on Wednesday for the same purposes – to try to find common ground as a basis for any future negotiations.

The party was last in office with Center and EKRE until January 2021, but was also in office with SDE (and Center) until April 2019. Isamaa has not been in coalition with Reform since November 2016.

--

