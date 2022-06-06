Isamaa to decide coalition partners at Saturday party council meeting

News
Isamaa discussing coalition partners.
Isamaa discussing coalition partners. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The managing committee and MPs of the Isamaa party met to discuss the political situation on Monday afternoon and decided that Isamaa will choose the partners with whom to launch coalition negotiations at its council meeting on Saturday.

Party leader Helir-Valdor Seeder said at a press conference following the meeting that there were various opinions regarding potential coalition partners. "Our discussions went beyond the issue, to Estonia's outlook until the next elections. In the end, everyone agreed that the goal needs to be to end the current government crisis as quickly as possible. It is also a constitutional crisis, an abnormal situation where we both have and lack a government," Seeder offered. We have the advantage of getting to listen to all sides, as it should be in normal parliamentary culture," the chairman said.

"We want the Reform Party to tell us why they made their proposal, what are their expectations and which common initiatives we could undertake. The same goes for the other potential trio, with EKRE and Center. The previous government involving all three did not collapse because of Isamaa, and we would like to hear about perceived common ground this time."

Isamaa will make a final decision on Saturday. "We had already scheduled a council meeting, and we want to take advantage of the situation. The three-way meetings will be held before the council," Seeder said. The Saturday council could decide the matter through a vote or as a consensual decision, he added.

The party leader added that while he already has a favorite, he will not be revealing it before the council meeting.

In addition to ending the government crisis, Seeder said it is important to have a functional government. "It is equally important, it has to be able to cooperate. Parliamentary culture needs to change as we have never seen such massive obstruction. The same goes for the practice of tying bills to confidence votes that basically rules out parliamentary debate," Seeder said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:37

Isamaa to decide coalition partners at Saturday party council meeting

18:30

Austrian company leading record renewables underbidding

18:12

Helme: Consumption taxes should be lowered to reduce inflation's impact

17:43

Quarter of Estonians do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine — report

17:19

Shopping malls play Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's music this June

16:51

Saaremaa man builds Estonia's biggest maze (probably)

16:16

Maret Maripuu to run Social Insurance Board

15:55

Language Inspectorate complains about English language email addresses

15:26

Gallery: Narva hosts soapbox rally during 'City Days' celebrations

14:44

Savings and loan association board member suspected of investment fraud

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

08:15

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

12:25

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

14:25

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

05.06

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

08:54

SDE head: Isamaa to choose between a capable government and a flying circus

11:22

Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: