Isamaa to decide coalition partners at Saturday party council meeting

The managing committee and MPs of the Isamaa party met to discuss the political situation on Monday afternoon and decided that Isamaa will choose the partners with whom to launch coalition negotiations at its council meeting on Saturday.

Party leader Helir-Valdor Seeder said at a press conference following the meeting that there were various opinions regarding potential coalition partners. "Our discussions went beyond the issue, to Estonia's outlook until the next elections. In the end, everyone agreed that the goal needs to be to end the current government crisis as quickly as possible. It is also a constitutional crisis, an abnormal situation where we both have and lack a government," Seeder offered. We have the advantage of getting to listen to all sides, as it should be in normal parliamentary culture," the chairman said.

"We want the Reform Party to tell us why they made their proposal, what are their expectations and which common initiatives we could undertake. The same goes for the other potential trio, with EKRE and Center. The previous government involving all three did not collapse because of Isamaa, and we would like to hear about perceived common ground this time."

Isamaa will make a final decision on Saturday. "We had already scheduled a council meeting, and we want to take advantage of the situation. The three-way meetings will be held before the council," Seeder said. The Saturday council could decide the matter through a vote or as a consensual decision, he added.

The party leader added that while he already has a favorite, he will not be revealing it before the council meeting.

In addition to ending the government crisis, Seeder said it is important to have a functional government. "It is equally important, it has to be able to cooperate. Parliamentary culture needs to change as we have never seen such massive obstruction. The same goes for the practice of tying bills to confidence votes that basically rules out parliamentary debate," Seeder said.

