Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

News
Mart Laar..
Mart Laar.. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former Isamaa leader and prime minister Mart Laar considers Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas creating a government crisis to have been irresponsible but does not support Isamaa working with Center and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE). Laar said that Center and EKRE are not the best combination for Estonia right now as they come off pro-Russia.

Were Mart Laar head of Isamaa today, who would he invite to form a new coalition? Reform Party and the Social Democrats or Center and EKRE?

As honorary chairman of Isamaa, I have never felt the urge to advise the chairman. He will be fine without it.

But ask me what I think about the current situation and I will tell you that the recent conduct of both Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas has been utterly irresponsible. It is a special kind of effrontery to throw Estonia into a government crisis seven months before regular elections. But it has happened now, and there is nothing we can do about it.

Secondly, listening to the splendid statement from Jüri Ratas yesterday (Sunday – ed.) on how the EKRE, Isamaa and Center Party coalition and government worked so well, that is not what I saw at the time. I saw it more as the swan, pike and crayfish, with the swan really struggling to rein the others in and point them in the right direction. To be honest, I saw nothing in it that was functional.

And talking about my preferences [for the new coalition], I believe they are reflected in this comment. I believe that the combination of Center and EKRE is not what's best for Estonia at this time. It comes off rather pro-Russia to put it mildly.

You mean to join those saying that Center and EKRE are promoting Putin's agenda in Estonia?

I would not put it quite like that. But their behavior, statements, utterances and attitudes tend to give that impression. And that impression does Estonia no favors.

What should Isamaa ask from Reform in exchange for joining them in a coalition?

I believe the switch to Estonian language education should definitely be one of those demands. The time is favorable. Secondly, some cleanup work is in order on a law that gives citizens of other, including hostile countries the right to vote in local elections. European Union citizens – yes, while the chance should be taken away from citizens of non-EU countries.

Thirdly, we could sort out higher education. The previous government really missed the mark there. National defense spending etc. would also be in there. I would finish with a small reform but one that has been a dream of mine for some time – the digital reform and pruning the bureaucracy tree. So we wouldn't have to close rural area post offices or lay off policemen. But the bureaucratic apparatus is yielding a mountain of harebrained decisions and regulations. And they are costing an arm and a leg. We should also end costly political campaigns, like free public transport.

Are you concerned for Estonia's future?

I am not. Listening to the verbal abuse directed at Estonia from the Kremlin, I am not worried at all. That is the best indication of Estonia being on the right path.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

14:14

Priit Hõbemägi becomes editor-in-chief of Postimees

13:40

Gallery: International design exhibition 'The Seaweed Ceremony' in Tallinn

13:07

Riigikogu Finance Committee elects Isamaa's Aivar Kokk as chairman

13:01

Unregistered heating elements complicate selling buildings

12:25

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

11:59

Estonian Navy ships participating in NATO's BALTOPS 2022 exercise

11:23

Statistics Estonia: Job vacancies rise to over 13,000 in Q1

11:22

Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

10:53

Kallas to meet UK prime minister during working visit to London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

08:15

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

05.06

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

05.06

Tallinn Zoo hornbill Dendi dies after swallowing a coin

05.06

Lihula shooter, who killed two, dies in prison Updated

05.06

Price of empty bottles and packages skyrockets

08:54

SDE head: Isamaa to choose between a capable government and a flying circus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: