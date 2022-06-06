Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

Helir-Valdor Seeder, leader of the opposition Isamaa party, told ERR that his party will likely not be deciding which partners to engage in coalition talks on Monday. Isamaa will probably be meeting with sides to both potential coalitions.

"I do not think we will see a final decision today in terms of who to engage in talks. I believe that the Isamaa managing council and MPs set to meet today (at 4 p.m. – ed.) will decide to meet with both trios," Seeder suggested.

This means that Isamaa wants to consult the Reform Party and Social Democrats on the one hand and Center and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on the other.

Seeder explained that all they have is a proposal to launch talks, while it remains unclear what various parties expect from the next government.

"We want input and to learn what the other parties are after. To clarity treatments and expectations. I believe that saying "yes" to one group without even talking to the other or recognizing that a proposal has been made would be an example of very poor political culture."

The Isamaa leader added that should common ground prove difficult to find between the five parties involved, it is not out of the question that Estonia will continue with a minority government.

Seeder also said that potential partners should meet in groups of three instead of holding separate two-way talks.

"I cannot speak for other parties, but I believe it would be sensible for the different trios to meet. Otherwise, we risk losing time and creating several different bubbles. In other words, we need to find the time for three-way meetings."

The party leader couldn't say anything in terms of a possible time frame. Consultations will not be launched Tuesday as EKRE will not be meeting before Tuesday evening, Seeder suggested.

"That is when we will learn of their decisions and can plan our next steps," Seeder said to suggest no decisive developments should be expected in the coming days.

--

