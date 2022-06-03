Center leader: Prime minister ended coalition some time ago

News
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Kaja Kallas called me a few minutes before issuing the press release on the dissolution of the cabinet, while the premiere was clear in her intent a few weeks ago, Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas told ERR.

Did Kaja Kallas' decision take you by surprise?

Kaja Kallas ended this coalition some weeks ago. I was not aware of her decision to announce the end of the cabinet today. True, she called me two minutes before the press release was sent, I believe. Well, I believe that if a government falls, it should fall by the prime minister resigning as well ands delegating decisions to the Riigikogu.

Is it theoretically possible that Kallas will simply replace your ministers with people from other parties?

It is difficult for me to say what Reform finds theoretically possible. The board of the Center Party will convene to discuss our next moves based on this information this evening. But it is clear that subsistence, child and family benefits – it seems none of it was acceptable for the Reform Party.

I'm sure you have been in touch with Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder and EKRE chair Martin Helme. Will the previous coalition rise from the ashes?

I cannot say anything in terms of its likelihood. I have been in touch with politicians from all parties.

What will be your next steps?

The board will have to discuss the situation this evening. I would like to say a big thank you, live on Vikerraadio, to the Center Party's seven ministers who have done their work seriously and with heart in very difficult conditions.

Are you disappointed that it proved impossible to keep the coalition together and that the Reform Part is taking the initiative in seeking to form a new coalition?

I believe that disappointment is useless in politics. Politics is about being in the coalition today and the opposition tomorrow. Kaja Kallas said she would end the coalition and resign back when the family benefits bill was introduced. Even though she has now excluded Center ministers but not herself.

Kallas said in a press release that she cannot work with ministers who do not have NATO secrets clearance, that only Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani do.

Kaja Kallas has been working with all of them for the last five months. Sixteen months to be precise. That is hardly a valid reason. I know some of our ministers are in the process of getting that clearance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Editor-in-chief role at ETV, ETV2 to be merged into one post

17:50

President: Estonia needs an operational government post haste

17:21

Gasoline consumption falling as prices rise — Estonian Oil Association

16:43

Prime minister approaches SDE, Isamaa leaders on potential coalition talks

16:39

Helme on potential coalition with Center and Isamaa: I'm open to ideas

16:25

Kallas to discuss security with German chancellor next week

16:24

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

16:09

Center leader: Prime minister ended coalition some time ago

15:54

Alar Karis: Evil is Real: Time to stand up

15:13

Airport backlogs caused by rising demand, labor shortages — travel experts

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

16:24

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

02.06

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

02.06

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

08:37

Center Party leader: New coalition needs forming

02.06

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: