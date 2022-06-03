Center whip: Rumors of Reform treachery proved true

Jaanus Karilaid, deputy head of the Center Party, said that PM Kaja Kallas' decision to dismiss Center ministers is proof of Reform Party treachery.

"As we can see, the prime minister will not be taking her own letter of resignation to the president. But rumors of parallel negotiations have proven true. Talk of Reform's treachery has proved true. All over hiking child benefits," Karilaid told ERR.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) made a statement on Friday afternoon, saying she has proposed the president release from office Center Party ministers Jaak Aab, Tanel Kiik, Eva-Maria Liimets, Taavi Aas, Kristian Jaani, Erki Savisaar and Tiit Terik.

The government split started when the Center Party partnered with the opposition to enter into Riigikogu proceedings a bill to hike family and child benefits that would add €300 million in fixed annual expenses.

