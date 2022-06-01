Ratas on survival of the ruling coalition: You'll have to ask an astrologer

News
Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.
Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has decided to dissolve the current ruling coalition, leaving politicians to "draw new pictures of the land and sea."

"You'll have to call — I'm very sorry, but maybe [astrologer] Igor Mang; I can't predict that," Ratas responded when asked by ERR on Wednesday whether he considers it possible given the current situation that the current ruling Reform-Center coalition may survive after Midsummer and into the fall. "I think he's a better authority on that."

Ratas said that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had declared the end of the current coalition during Wednesday's Question Time in the Riigikogu.

"If one side has said that, then we must use Kaja Kallas' words and 'draw new pictures of the land and sea,'" he said.

Asked if these "new pictures" could indicate the formation of a new Center-EKRE-Isamaa ruling coalition, the Center chairman said that he could not answer that today.

"What we have wanted is to move together with the Reform Party," he said. "What we also want is for family and children's benefits to be passed. "My feeling is that three parties want to move forward with that."

According to Ratas, there's been whispers in the Riigikogu that it's Reform that had proposed forming a new government to the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa a week ago.

"But I couldn't believe in even my worst nightmares that the government's leading party would decide to submit 2,000 proposed changes to the bill for increasing children's benefits," he continued. "If the Reform Party starts blocking children's benefits with 10-minute recesses, we could be sitting here through September."

The Center Party chairman noted that Estonia's seeing very high, 20 percent inflation right now, and there aren't a lot of measures for coping with that.

"We need to review VAT and excise duty rates," Ratas said. "That is what many European countries are doing right now. As far as I know, our great example in fiscal policy, big Germany, has taken steps to temporarily reduce taxes. There are socioeconomic measures as well, and one measure is to provide children and families with greater security."

The coalition Reform Party on Wednesday afternoon submitted approximately 2,000 proposed changes to a bill of amendments to the Family Benefits Act in order to slow the bill's progress through the Riigikogu.

The bill, initiated by the Center Party, Isamaa, the Conservative People' Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the majority of Social Democratic Party (SDE) MPs, passed its first reading in the Riigikogu on Monday.

On Wednesday morning, the SDE decided to withdraw its signatures from the bill, citing that while it was in favor of increasing the size of monthly family benefits, it could not support an apparent effort on Center's part to topple the current government, which could in turn pave the way to EKRE returning to power.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:19

Mayor of Tallinn calls for increase in local government funding

18:18

Health minister welcomes communicable diseases law reaching Supreme Court

17:54

Gallery: Cruise ships return to Saaremaa

17:38

Ratas on survival of the ruling coalition: You'll have to ask an astrologer

17:20

Riho Terras: NATO needs to shape up and fast

17:02

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

16:38

Yle: Nearly 60 percent of Finns support militarization of Aland islands

16:13

Reform submits 2,000 draft amendments to stall Family Benefits Act

16:11

New coronavirus cases continue to fall in Estonia

15:46

Global Estonian Report: June 1-8

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

28.05

Gallery: USS Kearsarge calls in Tallinn after Siil exercise wraps up

29.05

Mihkelson: Scholz and Macron paving way for more Russian violence

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

10:13

Prime minster: EU debate on calling Putin was 'heated'

12:51

EDF commander: I no longer believe in deterrence

31.05

LSM: Same-sex relationship legally recognized for first time in Latvia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: