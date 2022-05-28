Opposition baffled by Reform Party obstruction plan

News
SDE leader Lauri Läänemets.
SDE leader Lauri Läänemets. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

Opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader Lauri Läänemets said that the Reform Party's plan of filibustering the Family Benefits Act bill suggests the government has all but closed shop. Conservative People's Party (EKRE) deputy whip Rene Kokk said he does not understand how Reform can oppose support for Estonian families.

"The government of the Reform Party and Center Party has de facto ceased to exist which both parties could find the courage to admit," Läänemets told ERR.

"No matter what happens with the child benefits bill, this government is no longer able to steer Estonia through the hard times coming this fall. An ineffective coalition is just as big of a security threat than EKRE in the government with their statements that undermine allied relations," he said.

Läänemets described Reform Party's possible obstruction of its coalition partner's initiative as unheard-of. "It would come as another sign that there is no more coalition. It is also very dangerous as it would add to the rift between Reform and Isamaa that prioritizes child benefits," Läänemets offered.

"At the same time, the prime minister's party would force Center, EKRE and Isamaa to work together for days in a situation where they should be preventing a potential coalition of the three."

"The first reading of the bill to hike family and child benefits will not dismantle the coalition because it has already fallen apart. The more relevant question is what will happen after June 9 when the bill is scheduled to be passed. While change seems to be hardcoded into the process, neither Kaja Kallas nor Jüri Ratas (Center leader - ed.) appear to be in charge. No one knows what will happen to the Estonian government," the SDE chairman added.

Deputy whip of opposition leader EKRE Rene Kokk wrote on social media that he is baffled by Reform's opposition to the bill.

"The PM is threatening to resign should the bill be passed and is urging her coalition partner to "man up" and bring a vote of no confidence," Kokk said.

"I believe everyone still remembers how the opposition was simply steamrolled in the supplementary budget bill process, with MPs given mere seconds to process proposals to amend and members of the government, reluctant to seriously discuss proposals, tying the bill to a government confidence vote," he added.

"Allow me to make a friendly suggestion of tying the family benefits bill to a government confidence vote in turn. I hope that a considerable part of the opposition will back Center and vote in favor of the benefits hike. For my part, I will support a vote of no confidence as I want the bill to remain in proceedings and be passed to benefit our families. Families with children need additional support from the state," Kokk remarked.

In fact, the family benefits bill cannot be tied to a government confidence vote because it was entered into proceedings by MPs and not the government.

The first reading of the controversial bill is scheduled for Monday.

Reform Party leader, PM Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that it is not out of the question Reform MPs will use obstruction tactics to block the bill.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Some schools plan to use air purifiers in place of forced ventilation

16:39

Opposition baffled by Reform Party obstruction plan

15:50

Dredging work completed at Paldiski LNG terminal site

15:23

Estonian lawyers: Protection of victims of domestic violence insufficient

14:45

Swedbank: Purchasing power to fall 6 percent this year

14:40

Family doctors promise to solve family doctor shortage themselves

14:01

€2.8-million procurement for prosthetic limbs for EDF veterans announced

12:32

First ever legal graffiti wall opens up in Tallinn

11:30

Mother bear, cubs caught on Estonian forestry commission camera

10:35

Kaia Kanepi out of French Open in round three

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

26.05

Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

27.05

Real estate company: Scandinavians, Russians leaving Estonian market

27.05

Police seeking woman who pushed mother onto Tallinn train tracks

27.05

Russian Embassy in Tallinn blasts anti-war protesters with music

25.05

Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

11:30

Mother bear, cubs caught on Estonian forestry commission camera

27.05

Study calls for new rail stop, traffic redesign in Tallinn's Kristiine

26.05

Gallery: Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru Barbie unveiled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: