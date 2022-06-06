Riigikogu Finance Committee elects Isamaa's Aivar Kokk as chairman

News
Aivar Kokk.
Aivar Kokk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu Finance Committee on Monday elected recent opposition MP Aivar Kokk its new chairman. Kokk told ERR that Reform Party MPs did not take part in the vote.

"Aivar Kokk was elected committee chair with five votes in favor and Jaak Aab its deputy chairman with three," the Riigikogu press service said.

Center MP Aab was Estonia's minister of public administration until last Friday before being dismissed alongside all other Center Party ministers by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The extraordinary committee chairman election was held after the powers of recent chair Andrei Korobeinik expired. Korobeinik was forced to leave the parliament to make room for returning Center MPs.

Kokk told ERR that he ran against Center's Jaak Aab. He emphasized that the result suggests nothing in terms of a new coalition. "Definitely not," he said when prompted.

Kokk also said MPs from four parties took part in the vote, with the two Reform MPs present abstaining from voting and one absent.

The committee is made up of 11 delegates.

The Riigikogu Finance Committee is comprised of Jürgen Ligi, Aivar Sõerd and Ivi Eenmaa for the Reform Party; Riina Sikkut for SDE; Aivar Kokk (Isamaa); Jaak Aab, Kersti Sarapuu, Dmitri Dmitrijev for the Center Party; Rene Kokk and Urmas Reitlemann for the Conservative People's Party; and independent Martin Repinski.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

14:14

Priit Hõbemägi becomes editor-in-chief of Postimees

13:40

Gallery: International design exhibition 'The Seaweed Ceremony' in Tallinn

13:07

Riigikogu Finance Committee elects Isamaa's Aivar Kokk as chairman

13:01

Unregistered heating elements complicate selling buildings

12:25

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

11:59

Estonian Navy ships participating in NATO's BALTOPS 2022 exercise

11:23

Statistics Estonia: Job vacancies rise to over 13,000 in Q1

11:22

Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

10:53

Kallas to meet UK prime minister during working visit to London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

08:15

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

05.06

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

05.06

Tallinn Zoo hornbill Dendi dies after swallowing a coin

05.06

Lihula shooter, who killed two, dies in prison Updated

05.06

Price of empty bottles and packages skyrockets

08:54

SDE head: Isamaa to choose between a capable government and a flying circus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: