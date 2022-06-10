Justice chancellor: No constitutional crisis in Estonia

News
Ülle Madise.
Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Despite the prime minister's hints at extraordinary elections and Riigikogu night sessions, Estonia does not have political deadlock or a constitutional crisis, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise found on the Vikerraadio morning show.

"There is no constitutional crisis," the justice chancellor said, adding, "it would be a crisis had we no way forward."

Madise said that while Estonia currently has a single-party government that the country's proportional election system should not permit, the situation created when the PM dismissed its coalition partner's ministers is provided for in the Constitutional and does not constitute a crisis.

Madise said that the single-party government could rule until regular Riigikogu elections in March, while that would be difficult in light of having to put together the state budget.

"If the PM and government will not resign, if no one wants to form a new coalition for a majority government and if we fail to pass the 2023 state budget, Estonia will be in trouble. "Passing next year's budget is a major challenge with a single party in a minority government," she suggested.

On extraordinary elections, Madise said that the president is free in his decision whether to declare them and must proceed from the country's interests.

Reform Party's filibustering of draft legislation to hike child benefits does not mean the Riigikogu has been rendered ineffective, the justice chancellor found.

"The parliament passed several laws this week, for example, the Health Care Administration Act. Plenty of MPs voted in favor," Madise remarked.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

