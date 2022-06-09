Second reading of family benefits bill still ongoing

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu sitting to conduct the second reading of the controversial family benefits bill that started on Wednesday has lasted through the night and is still in progress. The Wednesday sitting will be ended at 10 a.m. with deliberations continuing straight away as the Thursday session.

By 8.20 a.m. on Thursday, the Riigikogu had gotten to voting on the Reform Party's 45th proposal to amend out of thousands. Reform whip Mart Võrklaev, in charge of the obstruction effort, was relieved by Heidi Purga at around 7 a.m.

Reform MPs who oppose the bill that would hike family and child benefits and create additional pressure of roughly €300 million on the state budget, are taking a 10-minute break between each vote.

According to Riigikogu rules and procedures, the Wednesday sitting can run until 10 a.m. on Thursday at which time that day's session will pick up where the previous one left off.

The Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee on Monday proposed concluding the second reading at the Wednesday sitting.

The Wednesday session began with a presentation by committee member Tõnis Mölder (Center) that was followed by deliberations and finally proposals to amend that can be put to vote individually if the proposing MP so wishes.

The Reform Party has registered over 1,600 proposals to amend the bill.

The bill to considerably hike family and child benefits, especially for third and consecutive children, was initiated with the votes of the opposition and the Center Party that was until recently Reform's partner in Estonia's ruling coalition. This and other clashes between the two ruling parties saw Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) dismiss all Center Party ministers from government on Friday, June 3, leaving Estonia with a minority government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:23

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan

11:57

First lady Sirje Karis steps down as Tartu city museum director

11:31

Isamaa deputy chair hints at decision to enter coalition talks with Reform

11:02

Supermarket chains closely guarding e-store turnover figures

10:37

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges

09:55

Personal injuries from road accidents rising in Estonia

09:24

Largest ever NATO exercise taking place in Baltic States, Poland

08:51

Second reading of family benefits bill still ongoing

08:27

Gallery: British embassy event marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

08.06

Isamaa: No surprises at party meetings

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

08.06

Burning bus creates clouds of black smoke in Tallinn

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

08.06

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

08.06

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

08.06

Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

07.06

Shops and fast-food restaurants struggling with labor shortage

08.06

EKRE accepts Center offer for coalition talks, seeks prime minister seat

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: