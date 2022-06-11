Prime Minister praises Isamaa decision on coalition talks with Reform, SDE

Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas has welcomed the decision made by Isamaa on Saturday to enter coalition talks with her party and the Social Democrats (SDE). Kallas added that the Reform Party would like to set up the timetable for the talks as soon as possible.

The prime minister posted on her official social media account Saturday lunchtime, shortly after the Isamaa announcement was made, that: "We thank Isamaa and SDE for agreeing to start talks on forming a new coalition."

"The three parties have some strong common ground in creating a government that will bring Estonia through crises, will strengthen our security and will people a sense of economic security," the prime minister continued.

"The Reform Party wishes to set a timetable for coalition talks to move forward rapidly, towards the formation of a new government," she added.

Isamaa's decision was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday and earlier than anticipated, not long after a party board meeting was convened to discuss the matter and make the announcement.

Kaja Kallas offered Isamaa and SDE a spot at the talks very soon after dismissing the Center Party ministers from the cabinet last Friday, June 3, and while SDE responded in the affirmative within 24 hours, Isamaa spent over a week deliberating and met with the Center and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leadership as well as with Reform and SDE's.

Center had also invited Isamaa for coalition talks, with a view to reconstructing the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition last in office in January 2021, meaning Isamaa had a choice.

The alternative would have been a vote of no-confidence in Kaja Kallas as prime minister which, if it had passed at the Riigikogu, could have resulted in extraordinary elections ahead of the general election next March.

No actual coalition deal has been struck as yet.

Reform deputy chair: A wise decision has been made

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Reform's deputy chair and Minister of Finance, called Isamaa's decision a wise one.

"A sensible decision from Isamaa," Pentus-Rosimannus posted on her social media account.

"There is enough common ground between the Reform Party, Isamaa and SDE for Estonia to get a proper government which offers people security and a sense of the same, in the current situation," she noted, also calling for the talks to go ahead as soon as possible.

"It would be good to move forward quite quickly now, as times are difficult and the sooner Estonia gets a full government, the better," she added. Reform has been in office as a minority government over the past week and its ministers have doubled up their responsibilities by taking on those of the departed Center ministers.

"It would be wise for us to listen to those experts, when it comes to the choices and the decisions that are being negotiated, who are not facing elections [now], but who will still have to pay up after March next year," Pentus-Rosimannus added rather cryptically.

"Now all we have to do is roll up our sleeves and start work," she added.

