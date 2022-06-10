How did Kaja Kallas become Europe's 'Iron Lady'?

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' visit to London, June 6 2022.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' visit to London, June 6 2022. Source: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
How did Kaja Kallas become Europe's "Iron Lady"? newspaper Postimees studied the rise and rise of Estonia's first female prime minister.

Only six months ago, political commentators talked about Kallas' weak speeches dragging down the ratings of the Reform party.

Today, foreign media calls her the "Iron Lady of Europe", and suggest the world's leaders follow in her footsteps.

So how did it happen? Read the article on Postimees English here.

Editor: Helen Wright

