SDE chair: Isamaa made only viable choice available to them

Lauri Läänemets, Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair, has welcomed the decision by Isamaa Saturday to enter into coalition talks with the Reform Party and his party.

Läänemets said that: "In essence, this is the only viable and correct decision for Estonia at the moment. In these difficult times, Estonia needs a government that may be 'boringly stable' and polite, but will deliver in unison, and effectively."

The SDE chair added that the main task for his party is to agree on all things which provide all Estonian residents with security in difficult times.

"One of our most important goals in the coalition talks will be to increase child benefits as soon as possible, increase wages (which requires changes in the tax system) and increase pensions and energy subsidies. People need to cope with the rising cost of living," he added.

"Today, first and foremost, we need to survive the winter [energy] crisis. At the same time, we are making decisions which will lay the foundations for Estonia's success in the coming years. It is with these talks that Estonia's policies for the next five years will be established, he went on, adding that SDE would be pushing for a package to support lower income families once the next heating season starts, in autumn.

Isamaa's decision to join coalition talks with Reform and SDE was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday and earlier than anticipated, not long after a party board meeting was convened to discuss the matter and make the announcement.

