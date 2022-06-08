Isamaa: No surprises at party meetings

Priit Sibul.
Priit Sibul. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
There were no surprises at meetings with Estonia's political parties on Wednesday about potential coalition negotiations, Isamaa's Secretary General Priit Sibul said.

Sibul said common ground exists with both sides, Reform/SDE and Center/EKRE. He said it seems all parties are willing to deal with the big issues of the day, such as the cost of living crisis and the education system.

"The positions of the various parties are known, and in that sense, there was nothing surprising on the table today," the Isamaa representative said.

The party believes the most important issues are raising family benefits, inflation, and rising energy bills. But parties' differing opinions on these issues will not be easy to overcome in future negotiations, he added.

"It was discussed at length in both meetings today, whether [to provide relief] only through tax cuts or subsidies," he said, saying these "nuances" could be figured out during negotiations.

There are differences of opinion between Isamaa and all parties, Sibul said. When asked about EKRE specifically, as the two parties have a similar world view on several issues, he said there were concerns about the party's approach to policy-making.

Isamaa believes all disputes should be resolved before the coalition is formed as well as the parameters for the next state budget.

Editor: Helen Wright

