Gallery: Reform, Isamaa, SDE meet to scope out common ground

Reform, Isamaa, SDE meet to scope out common ground

Reform, Isamaa, SDE met on June 8, 2022 to find common ground between the parties.
Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) met on Wednesday morning to try and find common ground for potential future coalition negotiations.

The Isamaa delegation will also meet with EKRE and Center later today. The party plans to decide by Saturday who it will start negotiations with.

Last Friday, Reform kicked the Center Party and its seven ministers out of the governing coalition. It remains in power as a minority government.

Isamaa is billed as the kingmaker — a "priske pruut" (desirable bride, or literally a fat bride) in Estonian — in future coalition negotiations.

Isamaa was a member of both Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas' previous governments. These were formed between Center/SDE/Isamaa in 2016-2019 and Center/Isamaa/ EKRE in 2019-2021.

Editor: Helen Wright

