Norstat ratings: Center loses ground on week

Center leader Jüri Ratas.
Center leader Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Support for the coalition Center Party lost one point in the last week to land on 16.8 percent, the regular poll by NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti reveals.

The recent results have Center's coalition partner the Reform Party in the lead (33,5 percent), followed by the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 20.9 percent and Center on 16.8 percent.

While the ratings of Reform and EKRE changed little in the past week, Center lost a point and is now 4.1 points behind the national conservatives.

The top three is followed by the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (13 percent) and the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 7.3 percent and Isamaa on 5.7 percent. SDE have gained 1.4 points in the last month. The Estonian Greens have 1.9 percent of the potential vote.

Aggregate results
(Green - Center Party; black - EKRE; yellow - Reform Party; blue - Isamaa; red - SDE; light green - Estonian Greens; light blue - Eesti 200)

The coalition has the support of 50.3 percent and the opposition 33.9 percent of respondents.

Norstat looks at the last four weeks' aggregate result that ensures a minimum sample of 4,000 people.

The recent results reflect the period between April 19 and May 16 during which time 4,001 eligible citizens were polled.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Norstat Eesti

