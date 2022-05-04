Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

Support for the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), still topping the rankings in Estonia, has not changed significantly. Support for Eesti 200, meanwhile, continues to drop, according to the results of a poll commissioned by the NGO Institute for Societal Studies and conducted by Norstat.

According to the results of the latest poll, the coalition Reform Party had the support of 32 percent, opposition EKRE 21.9 percent and the coalition Center Party 17.8 percent of Estonian citizens eligible to vote.

Support for the two most popular parties did not change significantly over the past week. Reform has retained a lead of 10.1 percentage points over EKRE.

Support for the third-place Center, meanwhile, has improved somewhat. While Center was polling at its lowest in recent history in March, support for the second coalition party has since improved by 1.5 percentage points.

The top three are followed in the rankings by the nonparliamentary Eesti 200 at 13.8 percent, the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 6.3 percent and the opposition Isamaa at 5.3 percent.

Support for Eesti 200 continued its downward trend, falling by 1.8 percentage points on week. Compared with its peak in early March, the party's rating has since fallen by 5.9 percentage points.

The nonparliamentary Estonian Greens, meanwhile, were supported by 1.8 percent of respondents.

Estonia's coalition parties are supported by a total of 49.8 percent of respondents and opposition parties by 33.5 percent of respondents.

The NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS look at the last four weeks' aggregate result with a sample of at least 4,000 respondents.

The latest results cover polling between April 6 and May 2, in which time 4,001 Estonian citizens eligible to vote were polled.

--

