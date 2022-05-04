Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

News
Eesti 200 submitting local election-related documents.
Eesti 200 submitting local election-related documents. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Support for the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), still topping the rankings in Estonia, has not changed significantly. Support for Eesti 200, meanwhile, continues to drop, according to the results of a poll commissioned by the NGO Institute for Societal Studies and conducted by Norstat.

According to the results of the latest poll, the coalition Reform Party had the support of 32 percent, opposition EKRE 21.9 percent and the coalition Center Party 17.8 percent of Estonian citizens eligible to vote.

Support for the two most popular parties did not change significantly over the past week. Reform has retained a lead of 10.1 percentage points over EKRE.

Support for the third-place Center, meanwhile, has improved somewhat. While Center was polling at its lowest in recent history in March, support for the second coalition party has since improved by 1.5 percentage points.

The top three are followed in the rankings by the nonparliamentary Eesti 200 at 13.8 percent, the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 6.3 percent and the opposition Isamaa at 5.3 percent.

Support for Eesti 200 continued its downward trend, falling by 1.8 percentage points on week. Compared with its peak in early March, the party's rating has since fallen by 5.9 percentage points.

The nonparliamentary Estonian Greens, meanwhile, were supported by 1.8 percent of respondents.

Estonia's coalition parties are supported by a total of 49.8 percent of respondents and opposition parties by 33.5 percent of respondents.

The NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS look at the last four weeks' aggregate result with a sample of at least 4,000 respondents.

The latest results cover polling between April 6 and May 2, in which time 4,001 Estonian citizens eligible to vote were polled.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Estonian troops to leave Mali by end of June

11:16

Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

10:54

Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

10:25

Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

09:55

Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

09:35

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

09:14

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

08:39

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

03.05

MTA: Largest tax rebate this year €13,000, biggest owed sum — €1.7 million

03.05

Long-awaited 5G tender auctions begin Tuesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

03.05

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

03.05

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

03.05

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds coming to Estonia in August

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

03.05

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: