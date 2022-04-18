Turu-uuringud: Support for Reform Party hits 30 percent

Pollster Turu-uuringute AS puts support for the Reform Party at 30 percent in April and reports a slump in ratings for other major parties.

Reform had the support of 30 percent of respondents in April, up from 23 percent in March and just 18 percent in January-February.

Opposition leader the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) came in second on 20 percent, losing a point since March and coming down from 24 percent in January.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 finds itself in third in April (18 percent). The party enjoyed the support of 22 percent of people in March and 23 percent of people in February.

Reform's coalition partner the Center Party matched its March rating of 14 percent in April. Center still had a rating of 20 percent in January.

The Social Democratic Party and Isamaa are both on 7 percent in April, with the former having come down from 9 percent in February.

The Estonian Greens had the support of 2 percent of respondents in April.

