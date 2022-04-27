Party ratings: Reform support rises, Eesti 200's falls

Support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' Reform Party has continued to rise, according to a recent survey. Most other parties' support levels have seen little to no change on the previous week, save for the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party, which is continuing to see a fall in support.

The two coalition parties, Reform and Center, together polled at 48.5 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

The three opposition parties, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa, polled at 32.7 percent combined.

By party, Reform picked up 31.6 percent of support, EKRE 21.5 percent and Center's position was unchanged at 16.9 percent.

Reform's support was higher than it had been at this time last year and is also 0.7 percentage points higher than a week ago, while the gap between Reform and EKRE has widened, since the latter's support level was also unchanged on a week earlier.

In fourth place is non-parliamentary party Eesti 200, on 15.6 percent, a percentage point lower than a week ago and 4.1 percentage points lower than at the beginning of March.

Eesti 200 is in many ways a competitor party to Reform, and had risen as high as third place earlier in the year.

Reform's popularity and that of the prime minister in particular has been buoyed by her perceived leadership since Russia began its war on Ukraine just over two months ago.

SDE (6.1 percent) and Isamaa (5.1 percent) are next.

Both parties saw a fractional rise in support on the previous week, though Isamaa's rating is still only 0.1 percentage points above the 5 percent threshold which, if translated into electoral results, is the minimum proportion needed to win seats in any constituency, under Estonia's modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

The non-parliamentary Green Party collected 2.1 percent of support.

The latest results are aggregated over the period March 28 to April 25. A total of just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu on March 5 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!