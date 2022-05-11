Norstat ratings: Reform gains in support

Support for the Reform Party grew by one point to hit 33 percent in the last week, the recent NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat poll suggests.

The recent results have Reform on 33 percent, the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 21.4 percent and the Center Party on 17.8 percent.

Reform have picked up 11.7 percent in the last three months, with its rating highest it has been since April of last year. EKRE is in second, 11.6 points behind the prime minister's party and 3.6 ahead of Center in third.

The top three is followed by the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (13 percent), Social Democratic Party (6.7 percent) and Isamaa (5.1 percent). Eesti 200 have lost 6.7 percent in the last three months. Support for the Greens remains static on 1.8 percent.

Aggregate results/infogram

The coalition has the support of 50.8 percent and the opposition of 33.2 percent of respondents. The last time the coalition had over 50 percent of the potential vote was in June last year.

Norstat concentrates on the last four weeks' aggregate results, taking the sample to at least 4,000 respondents.

The recent results are from April 12 to May 9, putting the sample size at 4,001 people.

