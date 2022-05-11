Norstat ratings: Reform gains in support

News
Reform Party leader, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party leader, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Source: Government Office
News

Support for the Reform Party grew by one point to hit 33 percent in the last week, the recent NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat poll suggests.

The recent results have Reform on 33 percent, the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 21.4 percent and the Center Party on 17.8 percent.

Reform have picked up 11.7 percent in the last three months, with its rating highest it has been since April of last year. EKRE is in second, 11.6 points behind the prime minister's party and 3.6 ahead of Center in third.

The top three is followed by the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (13 percent), Social Democratic Party (6.7 percent) and Isamaa (5.1 percent). Eesti 200 have lost 6.7 percent in the last three months. Support for the Greens remains static on 1.8 percent.

Aggregate results/infogram

The coalition has the support of 50.8 percent and the opposition of 33.2 percent of respondents. The last time the coalition had over 50 percent of the potential vote was in June last year.

Norstat concentrates on the last four weeks' aggregate results, taking the sample to at least 4,000 respondents.

The recent results are from April 12 to May 9, putting the sample size at 4,001 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:12

Norstat ratings: Reform gains in support

11:42

Estonia: 'High certainty' Russia behind cyberattacks on Ukraine, Viasat

10:43

Price tag of eastern border construction continues to rise

10:16

Layoffs will not solve heritage board budget issues, says acting chief

09:37

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

09:15

Estonia to keep fifth of yearly natural gas supply in strategic reserve

08:39

Security service EKRE MP expenses probe raises conflict of interest worries

08:27

No permit required to relocate Tartu Soviet war memorial

10.05

Estonian-created EU cooperation platform handed over to European Commission

10.05

Justice chancellor: Teacher scheduling fourth test in week not acceptable

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

10.05

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

10.05

Expert: Macron's latest Europe offer a no go for either Ukraine or Estonia

10.05

City of Tartu asking state to remove Raadi Monument

09.05

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

10.05

Study: Estonia's coronavirus wave receding slowly

10.05

May 9 crowds in Tallinn around a third of those of previous years

10.05

People living around Gulf of Finland had close links 800 years ago

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: