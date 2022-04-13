Norstat: Support for Reform Party exceeds 30 percent

The ruling Reform Party has the support of 30.2 percent of voting-age citizens, up slightly from last week, recent results of the regular Norstat poll suggest.

The last week's results of the regular poll commissioned by NGO Institute for Societal Studies and carried out by Norstat Eesti puts the Reform Party on top with 30.2 percent, followed by the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 21.1 percent and non-parliamentary Eesti 200 on 17.6 percent.

The recent aggregate results are from March 14 to April 11, with a total of 4,001 eligible citizens polled.

Reform gained 1.6 points in the last week after it seemingly ran out of momentum the week before. The party last enjoyed a support rating of over 30 percent in August last.

The top three are followed by Reform's coalition partner the Center Party (16.6 percent), the Social Democratic Party (6.8 percent) and Isamaa (4.8 percent).

The coalition has the support of 46.8 percent and the opposition 32.7 percent of people.

The Norstat poll looks at the last four weeks' aggregate result that gives it a sample of at least 4,000 respondents.

