Norstat ratings: Eesti 200 and SDE losing ground

Estonia 200 marketing paraphernalia.
Estonia 200 marketing paraphernalia. Source: Siim Lõvi/Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The ruling Reform Party continues as the most popular political force in Estonia with the support of 31 percent of voting-age citizens, according to the latest Norstat poll. Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) have been losing ground in recent weeks, with Isamaa now under the 5 percent election threshold.

The most recent results give the Reform Party 30.9 percent of the vote, opposition leader the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 21.5 percent and Reform's coalition partner the Center Party, that has overtaken Eesti 200 for third place, 16.9 percent.

Support for Eesti 200 came in at 16.6 percent, that for SDE at 5.9 percent, with opposition Isamaa forced to settle for 4.8 percent. Political newcomers Eesti 200 have lost 3.1 points since the party's peak rating in March.

Support for SDE has fallen by two points over the last four weeks and is the lowest it has been since early 2019 when Norstat Eesti AS started its regular poll.

Support for the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens climbed slightly from 1.9 to 2.1 percent in the last week.

The coalition has the support of 47.8 percent of people and the opposition 32.2 percent.

NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS look at the last four weeks' aggregate result with a sample of at least 4,000 respondents.

The recent results cover polling between March 21 and April 18 when 4,001 eligible citizens were interviewed.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

