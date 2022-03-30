Party ratings: Reform solidifies lead in polls

Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas sign the coalition agreement between their parties.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Support for the ruling Reform Party continued to climb in the past week, while the same cannot be said of its coalition partner the Center Party, the regular poll by Norstat Eesti AS reveals.

Reform had the support of 29 percent of respondents in the last full week of March, followed by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 21.4 percent and non-parliamentary Eesti 200 on 17.7 percent.

Support for Reform climbed 1.3 points over the last week, with the party gaining 7.7 percent in the polls over the last seven. Support for largest opposition force EKRE remained unchanged in the last week and the party is now 7.6 points behind Reform. Eesti 200 has lost two points over the last three weeks.

The Center Party is in fourth place (16.5 percent), with the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa some way behind on 7.4 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. The latter has lost 1.9 points in the last five weeks, having recently evicted leaders of the in-house Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) group that has seen over 100 people leave the party since.

Coalition parties had the support of 45.5 percent of respondents and the opposition that of 34.3 percent.

The latest aggregate results cover a period from March 1-28 during which 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were interviewed.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

