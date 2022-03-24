Parempoolsed group to split off from Isamaa, found new party

The Parempoolsed ("Right-wingers") group formed within the opposition Isamaa party has decided to continue operations independently and move toward establishing a new political party aimed at running in the next Riigikogu elections in spring 2023.

The politicians leaving Isamaa have no intentions of joining some other party.

"We cannot continue in the Isamaa party anymore, which has become undemocratic," Parempoolsed leader Kristjan Vanaselja told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday. "Rather, our intention is to establish a strong Estonian-minded and modern right-wing party in Estonia."

According to Vanaselja, the process of forming a new political party has now begun.

"This journey truly began today, and now we will get our plans in place regarding in what months we will get our [minimum required] 500 members together, and what the plan is going forward," he said, noting that the future party's views must be formulated as well.

"I think you will definitely hear from us in the months to come," Vanaselja added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!