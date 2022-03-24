Parempoolsed group to split off from Isamaa, found new party

News
Kristjan Vanaselja.
Kristjan Vanaselja. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Parempoolsed ("Right-wingers") group formed within the opposition Isamaa party has decided to continue operations independently and move toward establishing a new political party aimed at running in the next Riigikogu elections in spring 2023.

The politicians leaving Isamaa have no intentions of joining some other party.

"We cannot continue in the Isamaa party anymore, which has become undemocratic," Parempoolsed leader Kristjan Vanaselja told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday. "Rather, our intention is to establish a strong Estonian-minded and modern right-wing party in Estonia."

According to Vanaselja, the process of forming a new political party has now begun.

"This journey truly began today, and now we will get our plans in place regarding in what months we will get our [minimum required] 500 members together, and what the plan is going forward," he said, noting that the future party's views must be formulated as well.

"I think you will definitely hear from us in the months to come," Vanaselja added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:02

Estonia women's ice hockey team in 10-0 thrashing of Israel

10:01

Center whip: Estonia to have medium-range air defense by 2025 at the latest

09:43

Ministry planning to support ports hit by disappearance of Russian shipping

09:30

ERR in Mykolaiv: Mayor says Russian bombardment indiscriminate

09:08

House prices index sees on-year growth for 15 years

09:01

Parempoolsed group to split off from Isamaa, found new party

08:46

Politicians reject media reports of Center-led coup against Reform

23.03

Health official: No set plan for handling refugees' mental health needs

23.03

Expert committee OKs COVID-19 booster vaccines for teens

23.03

Jaak Valge: Ideological core conflict

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.03

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

23.03

Weekly: Ratas trying to recreate Center coalition with EKRE, Isamaa

23.03

Kõlvart: Favorable treatment for Ukrainian refugees could cause resentment

22.03

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

23.03

Zelenskyy: We will execute Russian ultimatums when we no longer exist

23.03

Internal Security Service deputy director: No fifth column in Estonia

23.03

Latvia lifting most COVID restrictions on April 1

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: