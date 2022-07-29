Parempoolsed to register political party next month

News
{{1659079560000 | amCalendar}}
Leaders of Parempoolsed held a meeting on July 29, 2022 to announce they would register the party in August.
Open gallery
40 photos
News

Leaders of Parempoolsed, a faction that split from the Isamaa Party last year, will register as a political party on August 18.

At a press conference to unveil the party's branding on Friday, it was announced the party's board will be elected on August 18 and candidates are currently being nominated.

One of Parempoolsed's leaders Lavly Perling said politics in Estonia is currently leaning leftwards and traditional parties are right-wing in name only. They are also taking steps towards redistribution and state intervention rather than entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Vanaselja told ERR: "Leaning towards socialism is what threatens the development of the Estonian state, its progress and the new steps that Estonia could take. We need a balancing force that will stand up for the right-wing values ​​that have served and carried the Estonian state forward to this day."

The current Estonian government is the most left-wing coalition in the history of Estonia, he said, as record sums of loan money were being spent by the last government before it collapsed.

Vanaselja said energy costs do need to be dealt with and people need support in difficult times but "blanket subsidies for everyone" are not preferable to targeted measures.

"Today's government, just before the crisis, has decided that it is reasonable to live beyond one's means," he said.

The group needed 500 members to register as a political party. The next election will be held in March 2023.

Parempoolsed (right-wingers) formed in 2020 in reaction to the hard-right leadership of Isamaa, which, at the time, was in coalition with Center and EKRE.

More than 100 members of the party founded the faction and published a manifesto titled "The right-wing choice for Estonia".

They promised to stand up for Western values and right-wing opinions but against extremists in Estonian politics.

Their policies include "smart" managed migration, simple and low taxes, an open economy and pushing forward with innovation and change.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

14:06

Parempoolsed to register political party next month Updated

13:50

Police museum collection gets 86-year-old patrol boat

13:15

Freight company Operail reports €1.6 million loss due to Russian sanctions

12:37

With state help, more than 800 families from Ukraine now renting long term

11:55

Gallery: Viljandi Folk Music Festival takes place for 29th time

11:28

Ministry finds positive credit register would lower interest rates

10:53

State has plan figured out for Estonian church upkeep in St. Petersburg

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

09:25

Estonia's retail trade turnover fell 1 percent in June

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

28.07

Estonia gives LNG terminal developers €38-million guarantee

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

28.07

Tallink leases two ships to Netherlands for temporary housing

28.07

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

28.07

Riina Solman: The time to remove symbols of occupation is now

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: