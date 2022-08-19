Survey expert: Parempoolsed short on time to advertise brand

Aivar Voog, head of polling at Kantar Emor, said that months leading up to parliamentary elections in March will show how much support the newly created Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) party can gather in that time.

"Parempoolsed will be competing for votes with the currently very strong Reform Party and with Eesti 200 that is also far better-known and has better-known members," Voog told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

"Eesti 200 is also after change on the political landscape and will now have a competitor in that. The latter do not have much time to showcase themselves, however," Voog suggested.

"The fall months will show to what extent they will manage to make themselves attractive in the eyes of potential voters."

The Isamaa splinter group Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) held their general assembly at the Fahle Gallery in Tallinn on Thursday where the newly formed party elected its board, review committee and Lavly Perling as chairman.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

