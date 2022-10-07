Parempoolsed officially registered as political party

Founded on August 18, Parempoolsed was officially registered as a political party with the Registry Department of Tartu County Court on Thursday. The new party has promised to put out a full candidate list in the 2023 general election next March.

Parempoolsed currently has 538 members, the party announced.

While the new party had been founded in mid-August already, the official registration thereof was delayed due to shortcomings in its documentation. The latter have since been resolved, however.

Parempoolsed board member Tõnis Kons has previously explained that the confusion regarding the documentation necessary for registration was due to the fact that this wasn't a typical registration of a political party, but rather the conversion of a nonprofit (MTÜ) into a political party.

The original Parempoolsed group was launched on March 15 of this year with the goal of establishing a new right-wing party in Estonia. Parempoolsed was founded as a party on August 18, with 14 people elected to the party board. Lavly Perling was elected party chair.

