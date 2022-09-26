Parempoolsed hope to make business register by early October

Tõnis Kons.
Tõnis Kons. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The registration of the Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) political party that was founded in mid-August has stalled, while the party hopes to make it to the business register by the middle of October.

"Documents presented by NGO Parempoolsed included deficiencies and the party has been given a deadline by which to correct them. No additional documents have been filed. The deadline is October 19, 2022," the Tartu County Court's Land Registry and Registration Department told ERR via Estonian courts communication chief Kristi Kirsberg.

Parempoolsed board member Tõnis Kons told ERR on Monday that the confusion was caused by the fact that instead of registering as a party from scratch, Parempoolsed have to be reregistered from an NGO to a political party.

Kons refused to elaborate on the nature of problems but adamantly refuted doubts that the party might not have the necessary 500 members.

The Parempoolsed member said that new documentation has been handed over to the notary in the case and will hopefully be reflected in the business register in five days. "We are awaiting the court's decision and the party's registration," Kons said.

Parempoolsed were founded on August 18 which is also when the party elected its 14-member board and revision committee. Lavly Perling was elected chairman as the only candidate with 352 votes.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

